Maine sports betting handle increases in December

The handle totalled $52.7m, up 1.5 per cent from November.

US.- The Maine Gambling Control Unit (MGCU) has released its sports betting figures for December. The sports betting handle was $52.7m, up 1.5 per cent from November. Gross revenue totalled $3.9m, and $417,000 was paid in taxes.

Maine has two legal sportsbooks, Caesars and DraftKings. Caesars’ retail sportsbooks generated a $452.000 handle and $17.000 in gross revenue. DraftKings’ mobile sportsbook reported a $44.7m handle and $3.4m in gross revenue, and Caesars Mobile Sportsbook generated a $7.6m handle and $500.000 in gross revenue.

In the past 12 months, Caesars’ mobile book took $77.2m in wagers and $6.1m in gross revenue, DraftKings $445.7m and $49m.

Maine’s first retail location is the Oddfellahs sports bar, which is owned by First Track Investments and provides sports betting through a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook. It opened on September 13, 2024, in downtown Portland.

Maine casinos report decline in December revenue

Maine’s casinos experienced a revenue decline in December, according to the latest report from the Maine Gambling Control Unit. Statewide casino revenues dropped to $12.4m, reflecting a 3.8 per cent decrease from November and a nearly 4.7 per cent decline compared to December 2023.

Oxford Casino was the largest contributor to the revenue drop, generating $6.45m from slots and $1.1m from table games. While table game revenues increased from November, slot revenue experienced a notable decrease, both month-over-month and year-over-year. The year-over-year decline in Oxford’s slot revenues was the most significant, accounting for more than 83 per cent of the statewide revenue drop.