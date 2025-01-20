Sportingtech partners with Incentive Games

This new partnership is particularly significant for the Brazilian market.

The deal aims to “revolutionise player acquisition.”

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced a landmark partnership with Incentive Games, a leading B2B games provider and renowned innovator in the gaming industry, which underscores Sportingtech’s commitment to “equipping operators with cutting-edge tools to drive growth and enhance player engagement in key markets.”

As one of the most recognised developers in the Free-to-Play (F2P) sector, Incentive Games offers a suite of tailored solutions designed to boost market share, player retention, and revenue. Their F2P products have proven to be transformative for operators seeking effective player acquisition strategies.

This new partnership with leading igaming platform provider Sportingtech is particularly significant for the Brazilian market, where traditional bonuses have recently been restricted. Incentive Games’ offerings then present an exciting, compliant – and much needed – alternative to attract and engage players.

Colin McDonagh, Sportingtech’s chief sales officer, commented: “This partnership is a pioneering advancement for our platform. Incentive Games’ exceptional Free-to-Play products align perfectly with our mission to empower operators with acquisition and retention tools for customisation, success and incredible growth. In markets like Brazil, where acquisition strategies must adapt to regulatory changes, these games are an invaluable asset.”

John Gordon, CEO and co-founder of Incentive Games, said: “At Incentive Games, we don’t just deliver games—we deliver growth. Our tailored solutions have consistently enabled our clients to unlock their full potential, and we’re excited to extend this expertise to Sportingtech’s operators. Together, we’re poised to reshape the landscape of player acquisition in Brazil and beyond.”

According to the company, this collaboration marks another significant step forward for Sportingtech as it continues to redefine what’s possible in the igaming industry. By combining Sportingtech’s comprehensive platform capabilities with Incentive Games’ pioneering solutions, operators gain access to a new level of opportunity and growth.



