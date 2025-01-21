New online sports betting bill introduced in Nebraska

Senator Stan Clouse’s Legislative Bill 421

US.- A new bill introduced in Nebraska proposes the authorisation of online sports wagering in the state. Legislative Bill 421, introduced by Sen. Stan Clouse, would regulate the sector under the Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act. The State Racing and Gaming Commission would be in charge of overseeing the market.

Commercial casinos and racetracks would be permitted to work with an online sports betting operator. Five-year licenses would be subject to a $5m fee, and mobile wagering revenue would be taxed at 20 per cent.

Clouse said: “They would be tied into the brick and mortar casinos that we have, so that they have the capacity or the structure in place where they can manage that and make sure that we are capturing the revenue, and that would be a partner with the existing casinos that have been approved by the voters and are presently under construction.

“What happens is, everybody goes across the river (to) bet on the in-state games. I mean, it’s not stopping it. So we need to see if we can manage it in some manner.”

Last week, Senator Tom Brandt introduced Legislative Bill 63 seeking to lift the state’s ban on in-state college sports betting. Danielle Conrad and Clouse also sponsor the bill.

Nebraska launched retail sports betting in 2023. Last August, the Nebraska legislature adjourned without addressing a proposal to legalise online sports betting in the state.