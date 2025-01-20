New year, new opportunities with PIN-UP Partners!

PIN-UP Partners invites people to iGB Affiliate Barcelona, from January 21 to 22, at booth

H60.

Press release.- 2025 is in full swing, which means it’s time to scale your traffic, test new GEOs and formats, and kick off the year with some top-notch networking! On January 21-22, iGB Affiliate 2025, the first big igaming conference of the year, is making its debut in sunny Spain. The PIN-UP Partners team invites you to stop by their booth H60 to explore the hottest affiliate marketing trends for 2025, meet the company’s experienced managers, and discuss profitable opportunities to scale your traffic.

But the real highlight awaits on the evening of January 21! PIN-UP Partners, in co-branding with iGB, has prepared a special treat for all attendees: the official Noches Catalanas: Fuego y Fortuna party, starting at 7:00 PM at the legendary Sala Apolo.

Imagine Barcelona in all its glory: bright mosaic patterns in Gaudí’s style, electrifying flamenco beats, and the mouthwatering aroma of freshly made paella. Throw in a wine tasting straight from traditional barrels and a set by DJ MËSTIZA—mixing electronic vibes with local motifs—and you’ve got the perfect setting for both cultural inspiration and laid-back networking.

Noches Catalanas: Fuego y Fortuna isn’t your basic conference afterparty—it’s a showcase of how PIN-UP Partners is taking affiliate marketing to the next level, blending a business environment with an unforgettable emotional experience.

If you want to kick off 2025 with new connections, promising projects, and unforgettable memories, don’t let this slip by. Spots are limited, so we recommend registering early to be part of the event which will set the tone for the entire year.