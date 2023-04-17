Virginia reports $37m in gaming revenue for March

The Virginia Lottery has released the figures for last month.

US.- The Virginia Lottery released its report on casino gaming activity from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth for the month of March 2023. The state’s two casinos reported gaming revenue totalling $37.4m, down 2 per cent from February’s $38.4m.

Slots accounted for $27.8m of the total, while table games brought in $9.5m. Virginia law assesses a graduated tax on a casino’s adjusted gaming revenue, or wagers minus winnings, and $6.7m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund for March.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened to the public on July 8 2022. It approved the casino licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November and the casino opened to the public on January 23.

Of the state tax on casino Adjusted Gaming Revenue, the statute specifies distributions to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host city. For the Bristol casino, the statute specifies that the portion of taxes reserved for the host city go to the Regional Improvement Commission (RIC).

