Virginia Lottery launches first cloud-based iLottery program

The program is run by NeoPollard Interactive.

US.- NeoPollard Interactive (NPi), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames, has announced that the Virginia Lottery has become the first US lottery to operate a completely cloud-based iLottery program.

The iLottery system uses Neo-based technologies, including NeoDraw, NeoSphere and NeoPlay. The migration to cloud hosting is anticipated to improve efficiencies related to the operation and ongoing maintenance of the iLottery program, which has been powered by NPi since first launching eSubscriptions in 2016.

Doug Pollard, Co-CEO of NeoPollard Interactive said: “We recognize the need to continually refine our offerings based on emerging and evolving technology. Delivering our iLottery solution through the cloud will enable us to better serve the Virginia Lottery and other iLottery programs that are powered by NPi. We value the trust the Virginia Lottery placed in us to deliver this innovative solution.”

Moti Malul, Co-CEO of NeoPollard Interactive, added: “Record-breaking jackpots over the last few years have generated significant traffic online, underscoring the need for iLottery programs to effectively respond to player purchase demand. By harnessing the enhanced capabilities that only cloud hosting provides, we can better support the growth of our lottery clients as they strive to meet and exceed player expectations.”

Kelly T. Gee, executive director of Virginia Lottery, commented: “The Virginia Lottery is committed to providing a best-in-class experience to our players. Enhancing the scalability of our iLottery platform through the use of cloud technology demonstrates to our players that we place a priority on a seamless and reliable iLottery experience, all of which ultimately supports our mission to raise revenue for our public schools.”

In February, NeoGames reported that its e-instant lottery game The Lamp for Virginia Lottery generated $40m in sales in its first month. That makes it the most profitable game on record for the Virginia Lottery. The game’s progressive jackpot paid out approximately half a ‎million dollars in the initial launch period.