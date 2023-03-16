Virginia reports $38.4m in gaming revenue for February

The Virginia Lottery has released the figures for last month.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity for the month of February 2023. Gaming revenue from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth reached $38.4m: $28.3m from slots and $10m from table games. Nearly $7m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

The temporary Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol was the state’s first casino when it opened to the public on July 8 2022 on the site of the former Bristol Mall. It’s licence was approved last April. Rivers Casino Portsmouth gained a licence from the Virginia Lottery Board in November and opened on January 23 2023.

