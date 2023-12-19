Virginia gaming revenue reaches $51.2m in November

In November, $10.3m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

Gaming revenue was down 3 per cent from October´s $49.6m.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its monthly report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia. Gaming revenue was $51.2m in November, up 3 per cent from October´s $49.6m. Operators paid $10.3m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened on July 8, 2022. Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened on January 23, 2023 and the temporary Caesars Virginia in Danville opened on May 15.