Valiantsina Dubavets, 1spin4win: “Our goal at SBC is to showcase over 100 classic games”

The company’s Marketing Manager spoke with Focus Gaming News ahead of what would be 1spin4win debut at the SBC Summit Lisbon.

Exclusive interview.- 1spin4win will be present at the SBC Summit Lisbon for the first time. In anticipation of what this debut will be, Valiantsina Dubavets, the company’s marketing manager, spoke with Focus Gaming News about what the expectations are, what will be found at the company’s stand, and how 1spin4win’s rebranding process was carried out.

As we know, 1spin4win will make its debut at the SBC Summit Lisbon with its very own stand. Why did the company choose this summit for the first presentation of its new image and stand?

The SBC Summit is renowned as one of the largest events in the igaming industry, and this year, it’s taking place in the exciting new location of Lisbon. We, along with our partners, have high expectations for this event, and we’ve been planning to showcase our stand here for some time. We’ve taken the opportunity to complete our rebranding, design our stand concept, and expand our sales and marketing teams with new talent — some of whom you’ll have the chance to meet at our stand, B120. And, of course, the end-of-September weather in Lisbon is expected to be fantastic, which definitely adds to the appeal!

This year, you’ve completed a rebranding. Could you share what’s changed in your brand’s positioning and visual representation?

While our core positioning remains the same, we’ve enhanced it visually. We’ve introduced new graphic elements inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s and 1930s. This style reflects an era when casinos were symbols of wealth, elite leisure, and exclusivity. It’s no wonder that renowned casinos in Paris, Las Vegas, and other cities incorporate Art Deco elements in their interiors.

So, how does this relate to 1spin4win? Our games embody classic slots in a modern online format, offering players a taste of the traditional casino atmosphere. The precise geometric forms of Art Deco echo the brilliant math behind our games, which ensures an engaging and well-balanced gaming experience.

Could you tell us about the studio’s stand at SBC Lisbon? What can attendees expect, and what have you planned for the summit?

This will be 1spin4win’s first exhibition with a stand, and our goal at SBC is to showcase over 100 classic games for our guests.

Our stand B120 will showcase the studio’s new Art Deco-inspired style, which you’ll recognise by its rich dark green with ochre accents. We’ll present our game portfolio on LED screens and highlight our promotional opportunities, including our upcoming Cash & Drops network promotions. And don’t miss out on our new merchandise, which we’re sure visitors will love!

How is the 1spin4win team getting ready for the SBC Summit Lisbon, and what are the goals for the event?

For the SBC Summit 2024, our sales, business account management, and marketing teams are preparing for a busy and exciting event. We’ve been setting up meetings with our current partners and reaching out to new potential clients. 1spin4win aims to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones that will help us grow.

Our team is also eager to learn about the latest industry trends so that we can stay updated and improve the studio’s offerings.

If you haven’t booked a meeting with us yet, you can easily do so on our website. The 1spin4win team is looking forward to meeting you at the summit and exploring how we can work together!