1spin4win announces its September releases

The company will unveil three new games this month, featuring the Oktoberfest-inspired slot, Lucky Fest Hold and Win.

Press release.- 1spin4win is expanding its portfolio of over 100 slot games with new releases that offer captivating gameplay and a fresh experience for players. Upcoming titles include Cash’n Fruits Fortune, Mega Lucky Diamonds Hold and Win, and Lucky Fest Hold and Win, a special online slot bringing the festive spirit in the lead-up to Oktoberfest.

Cash’n Fruits Fortune

Release date: September 12

Cash’n Fruits Fortune offers minimalist slot action on the 3×3 reels with 5 paylines featuring familiar symbols like plump fruit, shiny Coins, and bright Wild Sevens. Three or more Coins trigger a Bonus game that continues until 9 Coins fill the reels, leading to a significant payout based on their combined values.

Features:

RTP: 97.1 per cent.

Volatility: High.

Max. Multiplier: x1,000.

Mega Lucky Diamonds Hold And Win

Release date: September 19

In Mega Lucky Diamonds Hold and Win, vibrant gems and sparkling card suits shine across 243 paylines. The Hold and Win feature is activated with 3 or more Coins, offering 3 respins accompanied by the satisfying clink of each new Coin dropped. Collecting all 15 Coins leads to the x1,000 Megapot, with a Mini Jackpot Coin unlocking the x100 Minipot.

Features:

RTP: 97.1 per cent.

Volatility: Medium.

Max. Multiplier: x1,300.

Lucky Fest Hold And Win

Release date: September 26

Lucky Fest Hold and Win brings the lively spirit of Oktoberfest to life with its colourful 3×3 reel setup, where nine identical festive symbols can double players’ winnings. For an enhanced joyous experience across 27 paylines, the slot offers the Bonus game of Respins with opportunities to win Mini and Mega Jackpots. Cheers to big wins and Oktoberfest celebrations!

Features:

RTP: 97.1 per cent.

Volatility: High.

Max. Multiplier: x1,500.

Olga Bogdanova, the art director at 1spin4win, commented: “At 1spin4win, we strive to create games that are both fun and special. We are especially proud to highlight Lucky Fest Hold And Win as our game of the month. This title is a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant and joyous spirit of Oktoberfest. With its engaging Hold and Win feature and bright, lively design, we hope players will feel like they’re right in the middle of the celebration.”