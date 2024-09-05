1spin4win introduces festive “Oktoberfest Fortune” network promotion

The special Oktoberfest-themed game, Lucky Fest Hold And Win, is expected to be a centrepiece of the promotion.

The company is launching the “Oktoberfest Fortune” network promotion with a EUR20,000 prize pool, bringing the festive spirit of Oktoberfest to the world of online gaming.

Press release.- 1spin4win‘s festive promotion, running from September 27 to October 9, 2024, is bringing the lively spirit of Oktoberfest to the world of online gaming.

During this two-week promotion, players have the opportunity to win one of 515 randomly awarded cash prizes while playing 13 thrilling games. With prizes reaching up to EUR500, this promotion offers a golden opportunity for players to celebrate Oktoberfest with real cash rewards.

According to the company, the promotion is designed to captivate players while helping online casinos enhance player engagement, increase GGR, and boost betting volume. Additionally, it strengthens brand loyalty and visibility, providing a win-win solution for both operators and players alike.

1spin4win has ensured that the promotion is simple to integrate for online casinos, with all features set up automatically. Prizes are credited directly to players’ accounts, with no additional configuration required, allowing operators to focus on delivering a seamless experience to their users.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, head of the Account Management Division at 1spin4win, highlighted, “Oktoberfest is such a wonderful time of year — a true celebration of fun and tradition. We wanted to bring that festive spirit to life with our ‘Oktoberfest Fortune’ promotion. To make the experience even more immersive, we’ve developed a special Oktoberfest-themed game, Lucky Fest Hold And Win, that will transport players straight to the heart of the festival.”

The “Oktoberfest Fortune” promotion offers engaging games, each providing a unique opportunity to participate in the festivities and win big. Titles in the promotion include:

Lucky Fest Hold And Win – a special Oktoberfest-themed game

Lucky Win Spins

Allways Lucky Pot

Hold The Gold

Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win

Lucky Fruit Wins 100

Coins’n Fruits Spins

Hot Coins & Fruits 243

Golden Joker 27

Cash The Gold

Cash’n Fruits Fortune

Lucky Crown Hold And Win

Cash The Gold Hold And Win

The special Oktoberfest-themed game, Lucky Fest Hold And Win, is expected to be a centrepiece of the promotion, delivering a captivating and authentic experience to players. All games are compatible with fiat and cryptocurrencies, ensuring accessibility for players worldwide. Supported currencies include EUR, PLN, RUB, AUD, UAH, KZT, TRY, USD, CAD, NZD, HUF, INR, BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT, allowing everyone to join the celebration no matter where they are.