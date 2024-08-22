1spin4win joins SBC Summit Lisbon with stand debut

This event marks a major achievement as the studio invites expo attendees to engage with the team at its stand, celebrating the third year of operation.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced its inaugural presence with a dedicated stand B120 at the SBC Summit Lisbon, which will be held from September 24-26.

This event marks a major achievement as the studio invites expo attendees to engage with the team at its stand, celebrating the third year of operation. During this period, 1spin4win has launched over 100 online slot games, formed strong connections with 400 clients, and earned the trust of a growing player base.

At this influential igaming gathering, 1spin4win will unveil its latest innovations at stand B120. Inspired by the studio’s latest rebranding, the dedicated booth will feature an elegant Art Deco style that reflects 1spin4win’s traditional gambling charm and their modern, thoughtful approach to game design.

Valiantsina Dubavets, Marketing Manager at 1spin4win, said: “Our brand has grown significantly over the past year, and we’re excited to showcase that at the SBC Summit Lisbon. The rebranding has made our identity stronger and more recognizable, helping us stand out in the competitive igaming industry.”

Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to meet with 1spin4win’s team, including experts from sales, account management, and marketing, who will be on hand to discuss the provider’s advanced promotional tools and diverse gaming portfolio. Among the highlights are the Cash & Drops promo tool and the newest additions to their Hold and Win series, including Spartan’s Luck Hold and Win, Roll The Pearls Hold And Win, Lucky Robbery, and more.

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, added: “Taking our stand to such a major exhibition with so many competitors is a big challenge for us. We value the support of our current clients and are eager to meet new people. We’re excited to present our games on a larger scale and introduce our offerings to a wider audience.”