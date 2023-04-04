US Integrity signs deal with NEO.bet in Canadian market

US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- The sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity has announced a partnership with sportsbook NEO.bet as the firm launches in the Canadian-regulated sports betting market. The European operator offers odds on more than 25 sports and 9,000 live events each month.

André Krause, NEO.bet’s head of sports trading, said: “The integrity of the sports betting experience at NEO.bet is of utmost importance, and we are thrilled to be working with U.S. Integrity as we expand into the regulated Canadian market. U.S. Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with NEO.bet and assist as they grow their brand across the Canadian regulated sports wagering market. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at NEO.bet.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

US Integrity has signed deals with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory to provide consulting services to assist the PDC with the regulated sports betting industry in the US. It has also signed a deal with USAC Racing, the oversight, and sanctioning body for auto racing series and events. It will provide integrity-monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Rivalry debuts online casino platform in Ontario

The sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced the launch of its casino product in Ontario. The company will debut its online casino platform Casino.exe in Ontario with a total of 8 casino games.

The company launched its proprietary interactive casino platform Casino.exe in November. Rivalry introduced its first-ever third-party casino game Aviator last summer and has gradually enhanced its offering since, launching a proprietary platform to house games and create a custom gaming experience unique to Rivalry, as well as recently adding a slate of table games and live dealer.