Rivalry debuts online casino platform in Ontario

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced the launch of its casino product in Ontario. The company will debut its online casino platform Casino.exe in Ontario with a total of 8 casino games.

The company launched its proprietary interactive casino platform Casino.exe in November. Rivalry introduced its first-ever third-party casino game Aviator last summer and has gradually enhanced its offering since, launching a proprietary platform to house games and create a custom gaming experience unique to Rivalry, as well as recently adding a slate of table games and live dealer.

Steven Salz, Rivalry co-founder and CEO, said: “Launching our casino experience with a proven product that we’ve validated in our other markets is an exciting next step as we continue to grow our reach and offering in Ontario. “Casino.exe has been a catalyst for our business and a meaningful addition for our users, delivering a premium, interactive, and proprietary experience that differentiates our brand in a competitive market.”

“We’ve taken a strategic approach to casino that prioritizes design, user experience, and the selective curation of games geared for a targeted audience of next generation users. Rivalry continues to find business-defining strength through product innovation, investing in a unique user experience and engineering entertainment into our platform.”

Last year, Rivalry partnered with sports gamification firm Low6 to design and launch a new free-to-play Pick’em game for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and The International 11, two popular esports events.

Rivalry received the RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council. The RG Check Accreditation is one of the requirements for all igaming operators entering the Ontario market, which opened on April 4, 2022.

The RG Check programme aims to ensure standards of responsible gambling among new igaming operators. The process helps gambling venues and igaming sites evaluate, monitor, and manage all aspects of their RG strategy and operations.

Pariplay launches content with Caesars Sportsbook in Ontario

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay went live with its content for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the Canadian province of Ontario. A range of slots from Pariplay’s in-house studio Wizard Games is now available with the operator, following a similar launch with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey, in January.

Through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform, games such as Gods of Kemet, Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches are available to Caesars players. Other titles from Wizard Games will launch in the coming months through the rollout of content from both third-party vendors and partners on the Ignite programme.