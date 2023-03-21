PDC signs with US Integrity and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

U.S. Integrity and SeventySix Advisory will offer consulting services to the Professional Darts Corporation.

US.- The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has announced a partnership with sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory. US Integrity and SeventySix Advisory will provide consulting services to assist the PDC with the regulated sports betting industry in the US.

Matthew Porter, chief executive of the Professional Darts Corporation, said: “Sports betting is an important part of our expansion into the United States. U.S. Integrity and SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory’s commitment and proactive approach will play a pivotal role in ensuring we enter the regulated sports betting market in the best way possible.”

Dan Bravato, President of SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory, added: “Through our partnership with U.S. Integrity, the PDC can enter the U.S. sports betting market in the most efficient manner. We are confident that our joint team skill sets and expertise in sports betting will provide PDC the best opportunity for success.”

Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO & Co-founder, commented: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with the Professional Darts Corporation and assist as they look to enter the regulated sports betting market in North America. We are looking forward to working with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory in a joint effort to assist the PDC. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and assist with creating a safe, fun sports betting ecosystem in North America.”

US Integrity has also signed a deal with USAC Racing, the oversight, and sanctioning body for auto racing series and events. It will provide integrity-monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.