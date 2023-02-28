US Integrity signs deal with USAC Racing

US Integrity will provide integrity-monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity has signed a deal with USAC Racing, the oversight and sanctioning body for auto racing series and events. It will provide integrity-monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

Founded in 1955, USAC aims to strengthen its integrity efforts as regulated sports betting continues to expand in the US.

Kevin Miller, president and CEO of USAC Racing, said: “The new partnership with U.S. Integrity is a first step as we look to prepare our motorsport properties to a regulated world of sports betting. U.S. Integrity’s commitment and proactive approach will play a pivotal role in ensuring integrity on USAC Racing events as we align our drivers and rulebooks to a new era for motorsports.”

Matthew Holt, U.S. Integrity’s CEO & co-founder, added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with USAC Racing and assist as wagering on their events continues to rapidly grow across the regulated sports betting market. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide best in class insights & compliance solutions to our clients.

“We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at USAC Racing as the historic organization focuses on strengthening their integrity. All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

US Integrity Recently signed a partnership with mixed martial arts organisation Bellator MMA. The firm has also announced a deal with UFC and with Virginia Tech.