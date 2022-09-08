TVBET receives two nominations at SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2022

TVBET is up for the Bingo & Lottery Supplier of the Year and Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product categories.

Press release.- TVBET, the leading provider of odds-based live games, has been shortlisted in the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2022 for two nominations: Bingo & Lottery Supplier of the Year and Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product. TVBET gets nominations at the prestigious SBC Awards Latinoamérica for the second year in a row.

The second SBC Awards Latinoamérica honours the outstanding companies representing the gaming and betting industry in Latin America. The SBC Awards Latinoamérica recognize the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from all the major igaming directions including payments, marketing, platform providers and data. The awarding ceremony will take place on November 3, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

TVBET has been shortlisted for two nominations, namely Bingo & Lottery Supplier and Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product. The B2B provider offers integration of 15 top-notch and exciting live games, which are broadcasted 24/7/365 from a single studio in Warsaw. Its key concept is based on reinventing the widely beloved games for the online era. The well-known lotteries like KENO or Wheel of Fortune have been adapted to the world of online streaming. All its games offer original sceneries as well as American lottery machines, drawings, and other equipment. However, each TVBET game has several unique, creative features that make it stand out from the competition.

The API- integration makes it possible to adjust TVBET interactive frame to any platform. More than 200 partners have already appreciated the gaming solutions of TVBET. And thanks to special services, TVBET games are presented even in the far corners of the globe and are broadcasted even with a feeble Internet connection.

TVBET’s team expresses gratitude to SBC Awards Latinoamérica for the recognition and wishes good luck to all the participants. To get to know more about the provider’s live games and special services, visit its stand J9 at SBC Barcelona Summit, which will take place on September 20-22.

