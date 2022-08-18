TVBET will visit SBC Summit Barcelona

SBC Barcelona Summit is coming back again, and TVBET will showcase its products there, at stand #J9.

Press release.- The B2B provider TVBET is going to attend the SBC Summit Barcelona conference, which will take place on September 20-22, at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc.

The SBC Summit Barcelona conference and exhibition is a grand event where global leaders in sports betting and igaming gather to discuss the future of the industry, exchange knowledge and build powerful connections.

The provider of live games TVBET will visit the exhibition. The company offers some of the world’s most exciting, technologically advanced, and innovative odds-based games for integration.

TVBET products with betting mechanics are already presented on more than 400 websites all around the globe. TV games by TVBET are the original products suite for each portfolio, that stimulates the stable betting activity of the bettors, and therefore, having an impact on the average player check.

TVBET will showcase its products at stand #J9. The team will share the features of its live games products and the procedure of their integration.

Moreover, this time the annual awards ceremony by SBC recognizing the best representatives of the igaming industry will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on Thursday 22 September 2022 at The Palau Nacional, Barcelona. More than 1000 guests will be able to watch how the best operators, affiliates, and suppliers of the world of betting and casino are fighting for victory in 45 nominations.

In this opportunity, the B2B provider TVBET will conquer for the win in two categories: “Live Casino Supplier” and “Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product”.

