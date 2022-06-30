TVBET’s Evelina Antonakos and Utku Sarper tell Focus Gaming News about the company’s shift in strategy and future plans.

Exclusive interview.- TVBET is a company that’s had a lot happening in recent months. Head of Sales and Business Development Evelina Antonakos and Business Development Manager Utku Sarper caught up with Focus Gaming News to explain all.

The B2B live games provider creates odds-based games that are available worldwide 24/7. Based on a sportsbook principle, its offers dynamic odds and accumulator bet options and allows players to choose from a wide range of betting markets to place single or multiple bets on card games, dice or lotteries.

As Antonakos says, “the games are an interesting addition to any operation, and a great way to gain extra bets while watching a football match, for example.” Moreover, they’re excellent UX has made them popular with both retail and online operators. The latest game, the eminently straight forward Spin2Wheels, has been getting good feedback and already a lot of operators want it on their website as a banner.

“What we can do as a content provider is give operators all the tools necessary.” Evelina Antonakos, Head of Sales and Business Development at TVBET.

Antonakos set up a new commercial team around a year ago, introducing Sarper. It’s been reassessing strategy and working on new automated promotional tools. New developments include network tournaments, automated cashback tool and sportsbook view versus casino view.

And they’re constantly developing – “We’re constantly adding new games and we constantly want to improve on every single product we have.”

“We want to get ideas from operators as well about what they need and what they want to promote and we will be able to offer custom promotions like special odds or a special type of dynamic.”

To learn more about TVBet, look out for them at regional and international events, including iGB Amsterdam and SBC Barcelona, where CEO Peter Korpusenko will be in attendance with Sarper and surprises in the form of some new hires. “There will be a lot of new people to meet,” Antonakos says.

Check out the full interview with Evelina Antonakos and Utku Sarper on the Focus Gaming News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!