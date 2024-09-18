Tsvetomira Drumeva, “EGT Digital is ready to impress SBC Summit visitors”

Tsvetomira Drumeva Head of Sales at EGT Digital gave an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s upcoming presentation at SBC Summit and its latest releases.

Exclusive interview.- SBC Summit is around the corner and everybody is gearing up for the event that will have over 600 exhibitors and more than 25,000 industry professionals in attendance, making it one of the most important in the industry.

One of the many companies attending will be EGT Digital, whose head of sales, Tsvetomira Drumeva, took some time to answer Focus Gaming News questions before the expo.

What highlights can we expect to see at the EGT Digital’s stand at the SBC Summit?

We are ready to impress the visitors to this year’s edition of SBC Summit who will be able to become familiar with our latest high-potential developments along with the well-established top-performing products of EGT Digital. Among the highlights will be the game Burning Hot Instant, the newest addition to our successful Clover Chance jackpot.

This is the first instant title in its lineup, which included only slots by now. Players will have the opportunity to earn numerous immediate rewards, as well as to increase even more their chances to win big thanks to the mystery jackpot with 4 progressive levels. Inspired by our eponymous casino series and following the classic concept of instant games, I would say that Burning Hot Instant has what it takes to become one of the most popular games in EGT Digital’s portfolio.

Our in-house developed online betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to demonstrate the upgrades of its 4 main modules: Sport product, CRM Engine, Gaming Aggregator, and Payment Gateway. Each of them can be part of the complete solution or function separately from the others, as they allow integration with solutions of third-party developers.

The Sport Product will present its Customisable tournament page, which aims to enhance user engagement and simplify navigation. It enables players to access the information they need and place bets very easily.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will demonstrate many new games and tournaments, as well as more options for more detailed player segmentation.

X-Nave’s Gaming Aggregator will showcase its enhanced portfolio of more than 12,000 titles from more than 110 popular providers and the Payment Gateway will introduce its wide range of payment methods, which already includes Open Banking.

We will be glad to welcome our guests on stand A100 on 24-26 September to tell them more about all these exciting novelties.

What do you think are the strengths of EGT Digital’s array of in-house developed casino games?

EGT Digital’s casino titles are that successful because of the multiple advantages they have. Along with the high winning chances and the numerous bonuses, another important factor determining their popularity among players is that they offer an impressive variety in terms of themes and gameplay mechanics. Our portfolio contains classic fruit slots, titles inspired by mythological plots, as well as games, including cascading reels and Buy-in features. This way everyone can find the game that suits their taste the best.

“EGT Digital’s casino titles are that successful because of the multiple advantages they have.”

How has Burning Goals been received amid the recent football action in the European Championship?

I am happy to say that Burning Goals has been very well received by the players. It was presented for the first time at the beginning of May, about a month before the start of the European Championship, and immediately received positive feedback because of the numerous bonuses and the double chance feature, offering even more opportunities to hit one of the big prizes. Last but not least, we must mention the multi-level mystery jackpot, which makes the game even more attractive for football fans who are looking for first-class slot entertainment.

EGT Digital received the award in the “Best Game Soundtrack 2024” category from SIGMA Awards East Europe for the game Sugar Duke. Congratulations! What does this distinction mean to you?

This prize is a great honour to us. It is a confirmation that our products do not just meet the needs and demands of players, but rank among the best gaming solutions that operators can offer to their customers.

The results of Sugar Duke are clear proof of this – when it made its debut, the game immediately won the players’ hearts, which is due in equal measure both to the fascinating characters and numerous bonuses, and to its original and memorable soundtrack.

The “Best Game Soundtrack 2024” award inspires us to keep creating products that people recognise as their favourites and look for on every betting site they visit.