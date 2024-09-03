EGT Digital awarded “Best Game Soundtrack 2024” at the SiGMA Awards East Europe

The company was awarded at this year’s edition for the soundtrack of its game Sugar Duke.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s top-performing game Sugar Duke has been distinguished in the “Best Game Soundtrack 2024” category of the SiGMA Awards East Europe. This year’s edition of the competition, honouring the leaders who bring change and progress to the gaming industry, took place on September 2 in the ballroom of the InterContinental Hotel in Budapest.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at the company, shared: “I am extremely happy to accept this award on behalf of EGT Digital. Sugar Duke is among our most popular slot games, and along with the attractive characters and numerous bonuses, it undoubtedly owes its impressive performance to its original and memorable soundtrack as well.

“This achievement is a result of the hard work and the innovative ideas of our team of devoted professionals, without whom our success would not have been possible. We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners and clients, who give us unwavering support.”