EGT Digital is ready for its first participation in SIGMA East Europe 2024 

The company has prepared a wide range of products, which will be available to guests at stand P225.

Press release.- EGT Digital will make its debut at this year’s edition of SIGMA East Europe.

The company will be present at stand P225 showing its portfolio of slot solutions, currently including the bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as more than 100 casino titles on different themes.

Visitors will also be able to get acquainted with Burning Hot Instant, the latest addition to Clover Chance and the first instant proposal in the jackpot’s range. “Inspired by EGT Digital’s classic Burning Hot slot series, this game will win players’ hearts with its mystery jackpot and numerous immediate rewards,” the company said.

The in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave will also be on display to demonstrate its 4 main modules: Sport Product, CRM Engine, Gaming Aggregator and Payment Gateway. Each one of them can be part of the complete solution or function independently from the others, as they could be integrated with developments of third-party providers.

The main accent in X-Nave’s Sport Product for the event will be the new Customisable tournament page, which aims to enhance user engagement and simplify navigation. Through it, players will be able to access relevant information and place bets very easily. The page is divided into different tabs: Lobby, Matches, Boosted, Outrights, Bet Feed, Teams, Groups, Brackets, Promotions, and Quiz. This way users have at their disposal all the data they need, which is a guarantee that they will enjoy a more personalized and engaging betting experience.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will present many new competition opportunities between players, including various games and tournaments, as well as а prize drop on all providers on a platform level. More options for more detailed player segmentation will also be available to operators, as well as an AI/ML chatbot and a new AI/ML module for individually selected casino games based on casino visitors’ behaviour.

The Gaming Aggregator will show its portfolio of more than 12,000 titles, covering slots, live games, table games, bingo, lottery, Poker, TV games, and skill-based games from more than 110 popular providers. The variety of casino widgets available to operators is now enriched with a leaderboard widget, which will be also presented to the guests at the stand.

EGT Digital’s Payment Gateway will introduce its wide range of payment methods, which already includes Open Banking. The guests will also be able to learn more about the Quick Deposit feature – a small Cashier that can be opened directly from the casino games, which means that the players don’t have to leave the game in order to take what is hidden inside.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are very excited that we will take part in SIGMA East Europe this year.

“This region is of great significance for us and I am confident that the event will provide us with the opportunity to meet with both our current partners and many potential new customers, who will be able to see and test our products on-site. We are looking forward to welcome all of them at our stand on 03 and 04 September.”