AdmiralBet enhances its partnership with EGT Digital for Montenegro

AdmiralBet’s clients in Montenegro can now enjoy EGT Digital’s catalogue of over 100 slots.

Press release.- AdmiralBet and EGT Digital have announced a new partnership that will also bring EGT Digital’s casino titles to AdmiralBet’s Montenegrin customers. The new deal became a fact just a few months after the operator added the Bulgarian provider’s games to its Serbian site.

Through this new partnership, AdmiralBet’s visitors are now able to dive into top performers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, containing over 100 slots. The multiplayer game xRide, allowing players to track in real-time the results of the other participants, is also at their disposal.

Stevan Papić, head of Online Operations at AdmiralBet Montenegro, commented: “Led by our desire to provide our clients from different markets with high-quality content, we decided to present the Bulgarian provider’s titles to the gaming audience in Montenegro.

“The good results came very quickly and we are periodically adding new proposals of EGT Digital to maintain the high level of the products that our customers are always looking to find on our site.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital, also highlighted the importance of the recent collaboration: “We highly appreciate the trust that AdmiralBet placed in us, and we are very grateful that they are giving us the opportunity to make our debut in Montenegro. I believe that the great performance of our slot titles will not only strengthen our partnership with the operator but will also play a key role in our further expansion into the local market.”