Tropicana Las Vegas closes today

The venue could be demolished in October.

US.- The Tropicana Las Vegas, operated by Bally’s Corporation, closes today (April 2). After almost seven decades, the Strip location will be demolished to make way for the construction of a $1.5bn baseball stadium for MLB’s Oakland Athletics.

Bally’s chairman Soo Kim said to FOX5: ”Think October for the main event. Our team felt that this was the right time, post the peak season, to prepare to close the Trop. It’s been in the works for some time. This gives plenty of time to ready the place for the redevelopment and the start of construction.”

In September 2022, Bally’s Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming & Leisure Properties and PENN Entertainment. In May 2023, the Oakland A’s struck a deal with Bally’s to build a 30,000-capacity ballpark on the site. The team is expected to start playing at the ballpark in 2028.

See also: Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January

Las Vegas Suncoast Hotel and Casino announces two-year renovation

Boyd Gaming Corporation has announced a two-year renovation plan for the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in northwest Las Vegas. The redesign aims to “modernise and revitalise” the 23-year-old property, with a “fresh look and enhanced guest experience.”

The renovation project will be executed in phases. Work will start this week on a new, stadium-style sportsbook, which will be completed in time for football season around late summer. A new bingo room for 2025. A revamped casino floor will feature stone pathways and cutways and a new center bar will have 70 seats.