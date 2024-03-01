Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January

Revenue increased 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $668.2m, down 3.8 per cent year-on-year and the first year-over-year decline on the Strip since June. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, a 1 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 35 per cent year-on-year.

Nevada sportsbooks won $64.7m, up 28.4 per cent compared to January 2023. The hold percentage was 8.3 per cent versus 5.4 per cent last year. Sportsbook wagers totalled $782.9m, down 16.4 per cent compared to last January when $936.5m was wagered. Mobile wagers totalled $508.9m, down 12.5 per cent or $72.6m.

The state collected $99.7m in percentage fees during the month of February 2024, based upon the taxable revenues generated in January 2024. This represents a 3.74 per cent (or $3,597,051) increase compared to February 2023, when percentage fee collections were $96.1m.