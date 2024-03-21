Las Vegas Suncoast Hotel and Casino announces two-year renovation

Boyd Gaming has announced major renovations for the venue.

US.- Boyd Gaming Corporation has announced a two-year renovation plan for the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in northwest Las Vegas. The redesign aims to “modernise and revitalise” the 23-year-old property, with a “fresh look and enhanced guest experience.”

The renovation project will be executed in phases. Work will start this week on a new, stadium-style sportsbook, which will be completed in time for football season around late summer. A new bingo room for 2025. A revamped casino floor will feature stone pathways and cutways and a new center bar will have 70 seats.

Steve Shutte, executive vice president of operations for Boyd Gaming, said: “Over the course of the next two years, we are going to retouch and refresh virtually every area of the Suncoast.”