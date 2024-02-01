Bally’s to close Tropicana Las Vegas

Tropicana Las Vegas will close its doors on April 2.

US.- After almost seven decades, the Tropicana Las Vegas, operated by Bally’s Corporation, is to close April 2. The Strip location is to be demolished ahead of the construction of a $1.5bn baseball stadium for MLB’s Oakland Athletics.

According to Las Vegas Locally on X, team members of Tropicana Las Vegas were told the news by vice president and general manager Arik Knowles in a memo.

Knowles said: “Our expected closing date is April 2, 2024. In the interim, we will begin to close out all hotel bookings and relocate all reservations booked for April and beyond. The company will then begin its preparations to demolish the Tropicana Las Vegas and finalise its master plan, after which approximately nine acres will be granted to the Athletics to develop their stadium.”

The Tropicana opened in 1957. It has nearly 700 employees.

Last May, the Oakland A’s struck a deal with Bally’s to build a ballpark on the site of the Tropicana before MLB authorised the team’s move to Las Vegas following a unanimous vote by owners. The team is expected to start playing at the new Bally’s constructed ballpark in 2028.

In September 2022, Bally’s Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming & Leisure Properties and PENN Entertainment. It acquired the non-land assets for $148m after announcing an agreement in April 2021.