TransAct Technologies announces strategic partnership with Permaquim

Press release.- TransAct Technologies announced a new strategic partnership with Permaquim, a solutions provider for the financial, banking, and gaming sectors in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. Under this partnership, Permaquim will serve as a sales and service point for TransAct’s suite of gaming solutions in these countries.

Permaquim, widely recognised for its innovative financial and gaming solutions, will include TransAct’s industry-leading Epic Edge series of gaming printers and Epicentral software solutions within its product portfolio. Combining TransAct’s cutting-edge technologies with Permaquim’s extensive market knowledge and distribution capabilities, both companies aim to enhance the gaming experience and operational performance for clients across the region.

Tracey Winslow, CRO of TransAct Technologies, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Permaquim, a company known for its commitment to excellence and deep understanding of the gaming industry. This partnership marks an important milestone in our efforts to expand the reach of TransAct’s gaming solutions in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and beyond. Together, we will provide unmatched products and services that will elevate the gaming experience for operators and players alike.”

Alejandro Malamud, commercial director for Permaquim, said: “At Permaquim we are always interested in incorporating quality products to distribute in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay and we believe TransAct’s technology and printing solutions will be a great addition to our portfolio which will enable us to increase the solutions we provide to our clients in the gaming and retail markets.”