Tracey Winslow: “It is exciting to see that ICE is now back to its regular schedule”

Exclusive interview.- Tracey Winslow, Senior Vice President at TransAct Technologies granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to talk about the plans the company has for ICE London.

After the return of a physical event last year, this year ICE London is back in its usual place on the calendar. Does that give a sense that the impact of the pandemic is finally coming to an end?

It is exciting to see that ICE is now back to its regular schedule. And while there is a sense that things are getting back to normal, people and businesses are still feeling the effects of what came out of the pandemic.

Many businesses are struggling with supply chain issues, workforce numbers, and safety concerns of their employees and customers. And on that note, I think we’ve all learned to be conscious of our own health and the effects it can have on those around us. With that said, after two years of digital interactions with our customers, it’s going to be fantastic to interact in person again.

What are you looking forward to showcasing at ICE London this year?

TransAct Technologies is looking forward to showcasing how we help casinos Be Epic and Stay Epic with our Epic line of software-driven technology and printing solutions.

The Epic Edge® ticket in/ticket out (TITO) printer is the best printer that casinos can have on their floor with a 300 DPI print resolution resulting in razor-sharp barcodes and eye-catching graphics.

We are also showing our newest thermal roll-printer, the Epic 888®. It’s the ideal choice when a game or cabinet space is limited for applications such as sports betting, amusement with prizes, skills with prizes, and video lottery terminals.

Additionally, we’ll be showing Epicentral® — our promotional bonusing software which allows casinos to create and customize unique coupons that can be printed from every Epic Edge on the floor and straight into the player’s hand.

Its capabilities can be further expanded by pairing it with Epicentral Mobile Host™ allowing casino staff to quickly print coupons and rewards to any Epic Edge printer while the customer is at play, without triggers from the machine.

What do you think casino operators will be looking for at this year’s event?

While the world appears to be adapting to post-pandemic activities, the supply chain challenges that came out of the pandemic are still very apparent. Operators are looking for products and solutions that are available and ready to ship and install. TransAct is very fortunate to be able to support them in this regard.

While land-based gaming in the west is pretty much back in full swing, it’s been a different story in many Asian markets. Do you expect more of a focus on Asia following China’s relaxation of Covid-19 measures?

We are ready to support the market with our available supply of Epic Edge printers. We will continue to show our support in the Asian market with our direct representation as measures are starting to relax.