Diego Mejia: “Latin America is a key focus in the TransAct business strategy in 2024”

TransAct’s Director of Customer Experience, Global Gaming, caught up with Focus Gaming News ahead of the Peru Gaming Show that starts today.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News spoke to Diego Mejia, director of Customer Experience, Global Gaming at TransAct, about how the company prepared for the Peru Gaming Show, which starts today, and the topics that will dominate the discussion at the event.

Mejia also discussed the Peruvian gaming legislation and revealed what place Latin America takes within the company’s business strategy for 2024.

How are you preparing for the Peru Gaming Show and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

We are getting ready for the Peru Gaming Show by preparing solutions that address the specific needs of the Latin American market. Our display will include our top-performing thermal printers, optimized for applications ranging from slot machine ticketing to lottery and sports betting.

We aim to meet with regional operators, showcase our adaptable solutions, and discuss how our products can be integrated to enhance their gaming operations. We are looking forward to a deeper understanding of the local market and forging new partnerships.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at the Peru Gaming Show? Can we expect TransAct to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

The centerpiece of our booth will be our latest technology solutions, especially our gaming printers—the Epic Edge, Epic Edge TT, Epic TR80, and Ithaca 9000. These printers are engineered to cater to various gaming industry needs, from TITO and lottery to kiosk gaming.

Designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and elevate the player experience, these printers promise high-quality and reliable performance.

What do you think casino operators will be looking for at the event?

Casino operators will look for cutting-edge technology that enhances operational efficiency, boosts customer engagement, and ensures compliance with regulations. Solutions that offer real-time data analytics and support seamless integration with existing systems will be particularly attractive. TransAct is happy to meet all these needs with our industry-leading hardware and software offerings.

How does TransAct plan to leverage its participation in PGS to build new partnerships and expand its reach?

We plan to leverage our participation by actively engaging with attendees, demonstrating the value of our products, and highlighting our commitment to innovation. We always aim to establish new partnerships and strengthen existing relationships, thereby expanding our reach in the Latin American market.

What do you think about the Peruvian gaming regulation? Is it in line with TransAct’s strategy?

Peru’s regulatory environment certainly aligns with TransAct’s strategy of providing solutions for both traditional land-based and online sports betting. Our hardware and firmware have undergone rigorous testing by various gaming laboratories, which have local offices and with whom we maintain strong relationships.

We applaud the efforts of the regulatory body to enhance the platform for the growing gaming market. With the backing of the government and the public, casino gaming in Peru can thrive as a mainstream form of entertainment.

What place does Latin America take within your business strategy for 2024?

Latin America is a key focus in the TransAct business strategy in 2024. We see significant growth potential in the region and are committed to investing in market-specific solutions and building strong relationships with local partners to drive our expansion efforts.

How important is attending an event in LatAm to expand your business in an emerging market like Latin America? What other events in LatAm are you planning to attend in 2024?

Attending events in Latin America is vital for expanding our business in this dynamic and emerging market. It provides direct access to key stakeholders, helps us understand local market dynamics, and allows us to present our tailored solutions. In addition to the Peru Gaming Show, we have also attended other prominent regional events, such as the GAT Show in Colombia and SAGSE Buenos Aires, to further our presence and engagement.