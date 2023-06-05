Top Sport hit with another fine in Lithuania

Top Sport has received several fines from the Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority in the past year.

This time the operator was fined for allowing minors to enter a gaming hall.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has hit gaming and sports betting operator Top Sport with a fine of €25,000 for allowing minors to enter one of its slot venues. The regulator found that three people, at least one of whom was a minor, entered the salon and remained there for over two hours.

The gambling regulator said Top Sport failed to identify any of the three people and failed to take any action to remove them. It says this put it in breach of the Lithuanian Gambling Act, specifically Article 10, Part 10, which specifies rules for underage gambling, and Article 20, Part 10, which requires licensees to check customers on entry.

The regulator also found the operator to have breached Article 101, Part 1, which requires the placement of warning notices on the potential risks of gambling. Top Sport has the right to appeal against the decision.

Top Sport has been hit with a series of fines of similar amounts in the past year, the most recent being a penalty issued in April for a breach of payment rules. The operator allowed a player to use a payment card that belonged to another person to deposit €14,965 to their account.

Prior to this, Top Sport was issued fines on two occasions for breaching CCTV rules for land-based gaming venues and for accepting an overseas player on the Top Sport website.