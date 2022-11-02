Another fine for Top Sport in Lithuania

The Lithuanian regulator found that the operator had accepted an overseas player.

Lithuania.- Lithuania’s Gambling Supervisory Authority has fined operator Top Sport UAB after finding that it had allowed a player located abroad to gamble on its website. The regulator found that the player had used the Top Sport website on May 11.

Article 205 Part 3 and Article 201 Part 1 of Lithuania’s Gambling Act prohibits operators from allowing players to gamble from outside of the country.

The Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued Top Sport with a fine of €15,000. It warned the operator that its licence could be withdrawn if it does not act to ensure a similar breach does not happen again. Top Sport must make any necessary changes to its procedures by November 11. It has the right to appeal against the regulator’s decision.

It’s the second time in as many months that Top Sport has received a fine from the regulator. In September, it was fined €15,000 for failing to properly install a digital video recording system at two retail betting venues. It also received a fine in May for breaching Lithuania’s strict rules on gambling marketing.

The Lithuanian regulator has issued a series of fines against operators for breaching the country’s restrictions on gambling ads, as well as for AML breaches. Meanwhile, gambling revenue for the first half soared 66 per cent year-on-year thanks to the end of Covid-19 restrictions on land-based gambling.

Gross revenue came in at €89.3m, compared to €53.8m in H1 2021, when Covid-19 measures continued to affect land-based casinos, slot parlours and retail betting. Land-based gaming revenue was up 1,139.3 per cent from €2.8m in 2021 to €34.7m.

Category B slot machines with €0.50 stake limits were the main revenue generator, accounting for €15.3m. Uncapped category A generated €6.2m. Lottery ticket sales reached €65.2m, up 3.2 per cent.