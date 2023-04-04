Lithuanian gambling regulator fines Top Sport for breach of payment rules

Top Sport has been hit with its third fine of the year.

The gambling operator has been fined €15,000.

Lithuania. The Gambling Supervisory Authority has fined Top Sport €15,000 for breaching payment rules for online gambling. The operator allowed a player to use a payment card that belonged to another person to deposit €14,965 to their account.

Under Article 205, paragraph 1, of Lithuania’s Gambling Act, licensees can accept non-cash deposits only from accounts held in a customer’s own name. The operator has the right to appeal against the penalty.

It’s not the first time that Top Sport has been fined by the Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority this year. In February, it was fined €25,000 for sending an email to customers that included details and links for its mobile apps and website. The regulator said this was a breach of Lithuania’s strict restrictions on gambling promotion.

In January, the regulator fined Top Sport $15,000 for breaching rules on the installation of CCTV at land-based gambling venues. In November, it was fined the same amount for allowing somebody who was located abroad to gamble on its website.