Tipico partners with Front Row Motorsports in Nascar Craftsman Truck Series

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico has announced that it has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to sponsor the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race. The event will take place on Saturday July 8 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

David Paschkes, chief commercial officer at Tipico North America, said: “Tipico is thrilled to be partnering with the Front Row Motorsports racing team, a group that has set a remarkable pace in the NASCAR circuit with their impressive strides and monumental wins achieved in under two decades of racing.

“We recognize the significant role teams like FRM have played in propelling the growth of sports betting handle and increasing popularity in the sport of Nascar. Through our partnership, we aim to increase our presence and support the Nascar community, especially those in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa, by bringing the excitement of sports betting directly to fans where the action is happening. As a leading sports betting platform, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for all fans and enthusiasts of Nascar.”

Tipico began accepting deposits in Ohio on December 1, 2022, with wagering opening on January 1, 2023. Earlier this year, Tipico partnered with Rhinegeist Brewery to launch the Tipico Sports Deck in the Rhinegeist Taproom, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the city’s historic Over-the-Rhine district, the sportsbook features nine additional televisions, sports-themed activations, and elevated seating.

Ohio sports betting handle falls 40 per cent in February

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $639m in February, down 40 per cent from the $1.1bn registered in January, the first month of regulated sports betting. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), sports betting revenue fell by 60 per cent to $83m, down from $209m in January.

FanDuel and DraftKings made up 71.9 per cent of the market, with 37.5 per cent and 34.5 per cent market share respectively. FanDuel registered a $232.7m handle and DraftKings $214m. BetMGM recorded $46.1m, bet365 $31m, Caesars $28.4m and Barstool Sportsbook $28.1m.