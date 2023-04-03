Ohio sports betting handle falls 40 per cent in February

The state recorded a $639m handle in its second month of regulated operations.

US.- Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $639m in February, down 40 per cent from the $1.1bn registered in January, the first month of regulated sports betting. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), sports betting revenue fell by 60 per cent to $83m, down from $209m in January.

FanDuel and DraftKings made up 71.9 per cent of the market, with 37.5 per cent and 34.5 per cent market share respectively. FanDuel registered a $232.7m handle and DraftKings $214m. BetMGM recorded $46.1m, bet365 $31m, Caesars $28.4m and Barstool Sportsbook $28.1m.

Lottery-run kiosks were responsible for $973,208 of the handle and $62,146 of revenue. Sportsbooks handed out $59.1m in promotional credits, including $38m between FanDuel and DraftKings. That compares to $320m in free bets and credits in January.

Ohio was the most active regulated market in the US over the New Year holiday weekend, according to the geolocation data firm GeoComply. The state registered 11.3 million geolocation transactions on January 1 and 2.