Tipico partners with Rhinegeist Brewery for sportsbook in Ohio

The firms have launched the Tipico Sports Deck in the Rhinegeist Taproom, in Cincinnati.

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico has partnered with Rhinegeist Brewery to launch the Tipico Sports Deck in the Rhinegeist Taproom, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the city’s historic Over-the-Rhine district, the sportsbook features nine additional televisions, sports-themed activations, and elevated seating. It will be completed in early 2023.

Tipico and Rhinegeist launched the co-branded partnership on January 15 during the brewery’s “First Round Showdown”, a weekend-long pregame and watch party. Tipico will sponsor gameday events during the year in the 25,000-square-foot Rhinegeist taproom, including Super Bowl Sunday, NCAA March Madness, MLB Opening Day, and the Kentucky Derby.

David Paschkes, chief commercial officer at Tipico, said: “This exhilarating new collaboration with Rhinegeist will allow our Ohio team to transform the gameday experience and harness the unwavering allegiance of the Cincinnati sports fan base. Rhinegeist has rapidly established itself as a staple of the Cincinnati community and will be an instrumental partner in helping us establish hyperlocal affinity and a level of authenticity unmatched by competitors.”

Rhinegeist director of strategic partnerships Marissa Beck added: “We couldn’t be more excited to build a partnership with Tipico, a trusted name in sports betting. We are already a destination for major sporting events in the Cincinnati area, and this partnership will only enrich the experience for our guests. Sports are a cornerstone of Cincinnati’s history and cultural fabric, and we look forward to bringing people together with the added incentive of winning big with Tipico.”

Ohio launched regulated sports wagering on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting following the approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December. Tipico has launched early sign-up offers as have several other operators.

Some weeks before, the firm launched a free-to-play game in the state. Players could access WinOhio.com to play scratch-and-win contests to earn sportsbook bonuses and free bets. The Win Ohio free-to-play game offered four new gameplay opportunities every week.

Tipico also signed a marketing partnership with entertainment company AEG. As part of the multiyear deal, Tipico is the exclusive sponsor in the sportsbook category for multiple AEG Presents music venues in Ohio.

The venues are KEMBA Live!, Newport Music Hall, A&R Music Bar, The Basement and the Agora Theatre & Ballroom. Tipico also became a presenting partner of the Best Bet Concert Series, which takes place annually at select venues with 32 select concerts a year.

Tipico receives approval to launch in Iowa

Sportsbook operator Tipico announced it had received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to launch in Iowa. To celebrate the US expansion, Tipico is offering bettors in the state a variety of promotions and cash offers, including a $250 deposit match and various offers of bonus bets.

Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico USA, said: “We are thrilled to grow our footprint and give Iowa customers access to our propriety product and competitive offering. Iowa bettors will be able to use a very simple product with fast deposits and withdrawals, experience cutting-edge functionality in live betting, SGP+ with wide coverage on player props, and can cash out anytime— including partial cash-out capabilities. To top it off, Tipico’s functionality is run from within the US with customer service based in New Jersey.”