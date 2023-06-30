Thor Gjermund Eriksen to step down as Norsk Tipping CEO

Eriksen will leave the Norwegian gambling operator after a year in the role.

Norway.- Norsk Tipping’s CEO Thor Gjermund Eriksen will step down after just one year in the role. Eriksen took up the position at the helm of the state-run gambling monopoly last September. He will depart in October to lead Bane Nor, the state body that oversees Norway’s railways.

Norsk Tipping has begun seeking a replacement. The operator’s new chair, Sylvia Brustad, said: “It is sad for both the board and the employees that Thor Gjermund is leaving. He has done a very good job in the time he has led the company, and we would very much like to see him stay with us longer. We wish him the best of luck in his new job.”

Eriksen said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have made this decision, and the plan was clearly to stay in Norsk Tipping longer. In one year, I have become very happy with both the social mission Norsk Tipping has and also our employees.

“In the same way as Norsk Tipping, Bane Nor has an important social mission. Overseeing a strong and future-oriented infrastructure on Norwegian railways is exciting and something I have chosen to accept.”

Norsk Tipping’s new loss limits

Last month, Norsk Tipping announced new restrictions on loss limits, with a new lower loss limit for those aged under 20. Customers aged under 20 can only lose up to NOK 2,000 (€169) per month. That compares to a current general limit of NOK 20,000 for all customers, and NOK 5,000 for “high-risk” games.

Norsk Tipping said it had taken the decision because younger players were at increased risk of harm because they are less able to control their impulses.