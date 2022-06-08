Norwegian gambling regulator proposes mandatory break for high-risk games

The regulator says Norsk Tipping should introduce time limits for its high-risk games.

Norway.- The Norwegian regulator Lotteritilsynet has said that the state-controlled monopoly gaming operator Norsk Tipping should introduce time limits for its higher-risk online casino games. It proposes a mandatory break after one-hour of play.

In its report for Norsk Tipping’s annual general meeting, the regulator said that Norsk Tipping had done good work to tackle problem gambling, highlighting measures such as its introduction of a lower loss limit of NOK5,000 for high-risk games. However, it said restrictions on such games should be tightened further, with mandatory breaks after every hour of play.

It also said that Norsk Tipping should reduce jackpot sizes on its Kongkasino online casino games to avoid them causing dangerous play.

Norsk Tipping will also have to record how many games Kongkasino offers and justify the need for that number. It must also collaborate with Norway’s horse racing betting monopoly Norsk Rikstoto in order to have similar information about the gambling harm warning signs.

Aside from these changes, the regulator reported that it was satisfied with Norsk Tipping’s work to channel players to its offering. Norsk Tipping saw an increase in player numbers last year, and revenue from non-lottery games rose by 12 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, unlicensed turnover is estimated to have fallen to between NOK1.8bn and NOK2.2bn. The regulator noted that this may at least in part be due to its own work to limit the unlicensed offer, however.

In April, Lotteritilsynet said Norsk Tipping should extend its loss limits to cover sports betting as well as igaming. It also said the operator should reduce the number of online casino games it offers.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian government is collecting feedback on its order to combine the country’s three existing gambling acts into one. The proposal from the Ministry of Culture and Gender Equality would replace the Totalizer Act (1927), Gaming Scheme Act (1992) and Lottery Act (1995).

The government approved the proposal from former culture, sports and equality minister, Abid Q Raja, last summer in order to create a common approach across all gambling. The draft decree proposes common rules for problem gambling prevention, the protection of minors and advertising and marketing.

It also proposes merging the supervision of Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto under one government department (they’re currently subject to tripartite supervision by The Lottery Committee, Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Agriculture and Food).

Lottstift, meanwhile, would gain new powers, including the ability to take direct action on unlicensed operators and to place tighter restrictions on the licensed monopolies. It would be able to ask for data from financial institutions in order to inspect gambling transactions and would be able to impose a “predetermined coercive fine and infringement fees”.