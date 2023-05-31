Norsk Tipping further tightens loss limit rules

Under 20s will face tighter loss limits from the Norwegian gambling operator.

Norway.- The Norwegian state-run gaming monopoly Norsk Tipping has announced new restrictions on loss limits. There will now be a lower loss limit for those aged under 20.

Customers aged under 20 will only be allowed to use up to NOK 2,000 (€169) per month. That compares to a current general limit of NOK 20,000 for all customers, and NOK 5,000 for ‘high-risk’ games. The new limit will come into force tomorrow (June 1).

Norsk Tipping said it had taken the decision because younger players were at increased risk of harm because they are less able to control their impulses.

Director of responsibility and communication, Tonje Sagstuen, said: “It is well documented that younger players are more vulnerable to developing gambling problems. Statistics from the University of Bergen and the helpline for gambling addicts show the incidence of gambling problems is higher among younger players than other age groups.”

She justified the choice of age noting that Norway’s law on alcohol also differentiates between age groups over and under 20. Norsk Tipping says it has around 30,000 active players that fall into the under 20 age group. Of these, some 2,000 lost more than NOK 2,000 per month at least once in the past year.

