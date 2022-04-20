Thor Gjermund Eriksen named CEO of Norsk Tipping

Thor Gjermund Eriksen will replace Asne Havnelid at the helm of Norway’s gaming monopoly in September.

Norway.- Norsk Tipping, one of the two state-controlled gaming monopolies in Norway, has named Thor Gjermund Eriksen to replace Asne Havnelid as its CEO in September. Eriksen spent nine years as head of broadcasting at Norway’s public television and radio company NRK. Before that, he was CEO of the media company Amedia.

At NRK, Eriksen led the broadcaster’s transition to digital. NRK, which like Norsk Tipping is controlled by Norway’s Ministry of Culture, works with the gaming operator on its Lotto draw, Sports Gala and NM week.

Eriksen said: “This is a very exciting and challenging job, and I am very happy to have had this opportunity. Norsk Tipping’s social mission is important for the whole of Norway, for the players and for the sports, culture and humanitarian sector, which are completely dependent on the means of gambling.

“I look forward to getting to know Norsk Tipping better, the challenges that await and not least everyone who works in Hamar [the town here Norsk Tipping has its offices].”

Norsk Tipping chair Linda Bernander Silseth said: “I am very happy to present Thor Gjermund Eriksen as the new CEO of Norsk Tipping. He has a solid background in the media industry, including as CEO of Amedia and broadcasting manager for NRK for the past nine years.

“I am confident that Eriksen is the right person to strengthen Norsk Tipping’s role as a responsible and attractive gambling provider. This in turn will ensure a stable and predictable profit for good causes.”

Eriksen will take up the role on September 12, replacing Åsne Havnelid. She announced her retirement from Norsk Tipping earlier this year after six years in the role. Her tenure has seen the operator step up its responsible gambling endeavours faced with growing rates of gambling harm in Norway.

Last September, the operator further reduced its loss limits for higher-risk online games from NOK7,500 to NOK5,000 (€485). Norsk Tipping said Havnelid, who was previously secretary general of the Norwegian Red Cross, had helped bolster Norway’s state-controlled gambling model during her six-year tenure.

Silseth said: “Åsne Havnelid is a wise, goal-oriented and value-based leader who, through her employees, has delivered fantastic results for Norsk Tipping. She has secured and strengthened the company’s important social mission, and I want to thank her on behalf of the board for the impressive job she has done.

“Being a responsible gaming provider is the foremost and most important task, and Havnelid has made Norsk Tipping one of the world’s best in this area. Efficiency is better than ever, with a stable profit in 2021.”

Havnelid has said she intends to take some time to consider future career options. She has previously led the Norges Toppidrettsgymnas education group and she was director of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2011.

Norway continues to maintain a dual monopoly on its licensed gambling market, run by the state-controlled Norsk Tipping alongside the racing-focused Norsk Rikstoto. It has promised tougher action on offshore operators.

