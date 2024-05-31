theScore BET and Golf Canada extend multi-year partnership

The deal includes sponsorship of Canada’s national golf championships.

Canada.- Penn Entertainment has signed an agreement with Golf Canada for its online sports betting brand theScore Bet to continue as the organisation’s exclusive Official Gaming Partner in a multi-year extension. The deal includes sponsorship of Canada’s marquee national golf championships, the RBC Canadian Open and CPKC Women’s Open.

Since the partnership started over the last three years, theScore Bet has created activations across Golf Canada events, including theScore BET Skyline Seats, Hole Zero and the Greenside Lounge. The deal provides theScore Bet access to digital marketing opportunities around tournaments and through Golf Canada’s database. At the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, which will take place at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, theScore Bet will brand the Members Lounge at The Rink at the 13th hole.

Jason Birney, VP of operations at Penn Interactive, said: “Golf Canada has been a tremendous partner over the last three years, and we are extremely pleased to extend our relationship. The RBC Canadian Open and CPKC Women’s Open are foundational, best-in-class events that we’re proud to align theScore Bet brand with. Through our sponsorship and creative on-site activations, we look forward to providing golf fans with unique and memorable experiences in the years ahead.”

Craig Sharp, Golf Canada’s senior director of partnerships, added: “We are thrilled to have theScore Bet continue as Golf Canada’s Official Gaming Partner. theScore Bet has consistently elevated the spectator experience at our National Open Championships and we look forward to integrating their innovative and exciting fan engagements as we continue our partnership.”

Last year, Penn Entertainment and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced that Penn’s online sports betting brands, ESPN Bet in the US and theScore Bet in Ontario, became Official Sports Betting Partners of the NHL. The brands’ entitlements includes IP rights and media and marketing integrations across programming and NHL experiences.

Penn’s entitlements span the NHL regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs, 2024 NHL Winter Classic, 2024 NHL Stadium Series, and 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.