Penn signs multiyear sports betting partnership with PGA of America

US.- Penn Entertainment and the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA of America) have signed a multiyear sports betting partnership. Under the agreement, ESPN Bet becomes the Official Sports Betting Sponsor of the PGA Championship until 2026.

The first men’s golf major to establish an official sports betting sponsor, the 2024 PGA Championship will feature the ESPN Bet Members Lounge adjacent to the green on the par-4 13th hole. ESPN Bet will be integrated into broadcasts on ESPN networks, with betting odds and insights provided to enhance storytelling within the Championship.

The 2024 PGA Championship will take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 16-19.

Jeff Price, PGA of America chief commercial officer, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Penn Entertainment and immerse ESPN Bet into the spectator experience throughout the PGA Championship. The added onsite presence of ESPN Bet as well as broadcast and content offerings will provide spectators with exciting new ways to enjoy and engage with all of the action during the PGA Championship.”

Jason Birney, vice president of operations at Penn Interactive, added: “We’re pleased to be the PGA of America’s first ever gaming partner and align ESPN Bet with this prestigious men’s golf major. We look forward to accessing highly engaging touchpoints to bring ESPN Bet onto the course and into the PGA Championship broadcast on ESPN. With the PGA Championship set to take place in states where ESPN Bet operates through 2026, this partnership provides us with a great opportunity to interact with and engage golf fans.”