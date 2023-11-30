Penn Entertainment signs partnership with NHL in US and Canada

ESPN Bet and theScore Bet have been designated as Official Sports Betting Partners.

US.- Penn Entertainment and the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced that Penn’s online sports betting brands, ESPN Bet in the US and theScore Bet in Ontario, will be Official Sports Betting Partners of the NHL. The brands’ entitlements will include IP rights and media and marketing integrations across programming and NHL experiences.

Penn’s entitlements will span the NHL regular season, Stanley Cup Playoffs, 2024 NHL Winter Classic, 2024 NHL Stadium Series, and 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The deal will also include collaboration for best-in-class game integrity procedures. ESPN Bet launched on November 14 in 17 US states.

Jason Jazayeri, NHL vice president of business development, said: “There’s definite excitement in being one of the first leagues to partner with ESPN BET and PENN Entertainment. From day one we’ve said our media rights deal with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company has been a big win for our fans and our League, and this new collaboration is further testament to the value of our partnership.

“The NHL is younger, faster and more exciting than ever, and delivers tremendous opportunity for fan engagement and responsible gaming experiences. We’re looking forward to working with ESPN BET in the U.S. and theScore Bet in Ontario to engage our passionate fan base.”

Aubrey Levy, senior vice president of marketing and content at Penn Interactive, added: “The recent launch of ESPN BET in the U.S. is extremely exciting and we’re thrilled to collaborate with the NHL to help market our new sports betting experience. Becoming an official partner allows us to more broadly engage hockey fans, develop compelling integrations and uniquely leverage NHL programming. This is also a key partnership for theScore Bet in Ontario, where the popularity of hockey is unmatched.”

MLB, NBA and NHL launch responsible gambling ad

The National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and the National Hockey League (NHL) have produced “Never Know What’s Next,” a 30-second spot that encourages responsible betting in sports.

The spot, with support from sportsbook operators DraftKings, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, Penn Entertainment and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) reminds fans to set limits. According to a press release, the educational message reminds bettors that betting is a form of entertainment and that there are no “locks” or “easy money” in sports betting.