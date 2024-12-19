The power of high performance: GR8 Tech achieves 25% turnover growth in 2024 

GR8 Tech has recorded over 12.4 billion bets placed in 2024

Press release.- GR8 Tech has successfully closed the year – a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover, dozens of new clients signed, and a significant boost in client revenue. Throughout the year, the company developed nearly 200 new features and improvements, continually enhancing the functionality of its platform. With over 12.4 billion bets placed in 2024 (a 125 per cent increase year-on-year), GR8 Tech has proven its ability to scale and deliver consistent performance, even during the busiest events.

Denys Parkhomenko, chief product officer at GR8 Tech, said: “Our primary focus in 2024 was to empower operators with tools for seamless platform customisation and streamlined management. We introduced geo-specific solutions that enable faster market launches, adapting platforms to meet local demands—whether through bonus mechanics, payment methods, or tailored content for sportsbook and casino. At the same time, we strengthened our offerings with enhanced sportsbook features, new games in the casino vertical, and innovative gamification mechanics to drive player engagement.”

GR8 Tech demonstrated its robust scalability by handling 21.5 million bets during the IPL 2024 alone. With the capacity to process 20,000 bets and 54,000 wallet transactions per second, the platform consistently performs even during high-traffic periods.

Top 10 most popular sports

According to GR8 Tech, cricket ranked first in the top 10 most popular sports by turnover at 46.6 per cent, followed by football (23.56 per cent) and basketball (7.51 per cent). As for the most popular sports by number of bets, cricket also topped the podium with 49.92 per cent, followed by football (32.25 per cent) and basketball (4.66 per cent).

As regards top-betting markets, GR8 Tech reported that “Ordinary” bets dominated the landscape with a 79.63 per cent share, followed by “Parlay” bets at 20.10 per cent. Meanwhile, “System” and “Horse” bets registered minimal engagement, at 0.19 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively.

Product type segments in casino

Live Casino emerged as the leading segment, with a 43.63 per cent share, underscoring its popularity among players seeking interactive and immersive experiences, followed by Slots with a 30.51 per cent share and Instant Games accounted for 25.41 per cent. In contrast, segments such as TV Games (0.31 per cent), Bingo (0.07 per cent), and Virtual Sports (0.07 per cent) register minor market shares.

Esports boost

In the esports segment, Counter-Strike ranked first among the most popular esports disciplines by bets weighted count with 50.7 per cent, followed by DOTA 2 (37.9 per cent) and Valorant (5.7 per cent).

Top 10 game providers

GR8 Tech also reported the top casino game providers by casino bet count in 2024. Evolution, Spribe and Playtech secured the top spots, followed by Pragmatic Play, Smartsoft and 3 Oaks. In the bottom ten were Amatic, PGSoft, Amusnet and Playson.

The Top 10 by turnover was led by 3 Okas, followed by PGSoft and Pragmatic Play. Amusnet secured the 7th spot and Evolution was in the tenth position.

GR8 Tech achievements in 2024

In 2024, GR8 Tech signed numerous long-term partnerships, bringing its total number of projects worldwide to 45+ and proving the growing demand for customisable igaming solutions. The company also received industry-wide acclaim, securing multiple prestigious awards, such as Silver as the Best Platform Provider of the Year at SBC Awards, “Best Online Sportsbook Provider” at SiGMA Eurasia, “Best Workplace” at SiGMA Americas, and “Rising Star Provider of the Year” at the Affpapa iGaming Awards 2024.

Building on its achievements, GR8 Tech is set for another successful year, continuing to deliver industry-leading solutions for operators around the world.

Sergey Ghazaryan, CRO at GR8 Tech, said: “Improvement and excellence are about consistently staying ahead. A trend might emerge and then disappear tomorrow, but improving your product – making it better than the competition – has lasting value. Whether it’s through better personalisation, risk management, recommendations, or any other aspect, improvement is essential. And in this industry, you don’t really have a choice. It’s so fast-paced that if something new and valuable appears, you need to adopt it immediately. The mindset of constant improvement is what keeps a product relevant and competitive.”

GR8 Tech heads into 2025 with a continued commitment to driving high-performance results, leading industry trends, and challenging the norm. Stay tuned to GR8 Tech’s news by following the company’s website and LinkedIn.