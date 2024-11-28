GR8 Tech expands infrastructure into Asia with 25% performance boost

GR8 Tech has enhanced its igaming platform in Asia with new automated servers, boosting performance by 25 per cent and ensuring 99.96 per cent uptime during major events.

Press release.- To better serve clients in the target Asian region, GR8 Tech has expanded its technical infrastructure with new, automated server setups. The upgrade enables rapid platform deployment across markets, delivering optimised, high-performance experiences for Asian users with 99.96 per cent uptime even during top sporting events such as the World Cup or IPL.

Yevhen Krazhan, CBDO at GR8 Tech, said: “Our expansion into Asia is not merely a strategic move, but an opportunity to set a new standard in igaming. The initiative allows us to better meet client needs, providing reliable performance that builds trust and boosts engagement.”

Previously, product load times in Asia were hindered by reliance on centralized servers in Frankfurt, leading to delays that affected user experience. In response, GR8 Tech deployed the platform’s main front end as a standalone solution and established a new data centre in Asia, which has significantly reduced load times and enhanced service delivery to clients across the region. As a result, web performance metrics have improved by 25 per cent in the region.

To further enhance performance, GR8 Tech selected an optimal content delivery management provider to bring services closer to clients and improve access speed. The platform also implemented front-end optimizations to boost operational efficiency. The migration will continue with backend infrastructure improvements, reducing the number of frontend-to-backend calls and further enhancing service reliability and speed.

Artur Ashyrov, CTO and Deputy CEO at GR8 Tech, said: “The migration to Asia is a pivotal project for GR8 Tech, with our SRE, Sportsbook, and Platform teams working closely to deploy the solution, achieving significant improvements in web performance and enabling faster market launches. The project embodies the kind of collaboration that excites us – harnessing our combined strengths to build high-performance infrastructure and establish our leadership in key Asian markets.”