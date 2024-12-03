GR8 Tech announces leadership changes for 2025

Oleksandr Feshchenko, the deputy CEO and CRO, will take over as the new CEO.

Press release.- GR8 Tech will see a leadership transition on January 1, 2025, as Oleksandr Feshchenko, currently the deputy CEO and CRO, will take over as the new CEO. Sergey Ghazaryan, formerly the head of the casino business unit, has taken over as the CRO since December 1 of the current year. In the meantime, Evgen Belousov will be stepping away from GR8 Tech.

The company stated that during his two-year tenure, Evgen Belousov has established GR8 Tech as a trusted provider of high-performance iGaming solutions. Over the past year alone, GR8 Tech achieved remarkable growth, expanding its client base eightfold and significantly increasing revenue.

GR8 Tech’s solutions support over 25 newly launched clients and nearly 50 live operator brands. “The company’s continued success stems from its unique strategy of providing tailored, geo-specific solutions that directly address market demands. Unlike other platforms that offer one-size-fits-all approaches, GR8 Tech focuses on customizing its features specifically to meet the needs of each region and client”, GR8 Tech said.

Reflecting on his time as CEO, Belousov shared: “Leading GR8 Tech has been nothing short of transformative. We’ve redefined what success looks like in our industry, achieving remarkable milestones in only two years’ time. We’ve laid down a strong foundation, and now, it’s time for a bold new chapter. With our high-performance platform and a vision to dominate as the world’s #1 sportsbook-driven solution, I’m confident the new leadership will amplify this momentum and take GR8 Tech to unprecedented heights.”

As Belousov shifts to being an independent iGaming advisor, he plans to focus on the strategic development of B2B iGaming projects.

See also: GR8 Tech expands infrastructure into Asia with 25% performance boost

The leadership transition aligns with the company’s second anniversary in January 2025 – a milestone GR8 Tech plans to celebrate with exciting future announcements.