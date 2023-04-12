The gaming titles of EGT Digital are available on leader-bet’s online site

Georgian online betting site lider-bet.com now offers EGT Digital’s games, including jackpot bestsellers Bell Link and High Cash.

Press release.- EGT Digital’s gaming content is now available on the popular Georgian online site lider-bet.com. Its visitors can choose among the titles of the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and the 5 Single progressives.

“We are very pleased with the performance of EGT Digital’s games so far, as they immediately caught the attention of our customers and quickly became one of the most preferred propositions on our website,” stated Zaza Pruidze, business development manager at Leader-bet.

“As our name suggests, we are striving to be among the leaders in the local market and I believe that the Bulgarian provider will be a trusted partner together with whom we will continue to provide high-quality online slot contents.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her positive expectations about the partnership: “We are honoured that Leader-bet decided to enrich their portfolio with the entire range of games of our company and I am confident that they will meet and even exceed the operator’s expectations.”