EGT Digital enriched the gaming choice of Betlive’s customers

Press release.- EGT Digital continues its winning streak in Georgia. The local operator Betlive enriched the gaming choice of the players on its betting site.

The company added to its portfolio the 18 top-performing titles of Bell Link, High Cash jackpots, as well as the 5 single progressives Rise of Ra, Versailles Gold, 20 Super Hot, 40 Super Hot, and Burning Hot.

“The partnership with Betlive is another milestone for us,” said Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital. “It is convincing proof of our company’s growing popularity and the serious positions it occupies as one of the preferred gaming providers for more and more operators in Georgia.”

Varlam Sakhvadze, head of games department at betlive.com, also shared his positive expectations about the collaboration: “EGT Digital’s games immediately captivated the attention of our website’s visitors, who are looking for a rich variety of themes along with high chances for winnings and bonuses. Our impressions of their performance so far have been excellent and I believe that we will continue working with the Bulgarian provider for a long time in order to provide our customers with high-quality online gaming entertainment.”

Coming sson: GAT Expo Cartagena

EGT Digital confirmed its participation, together with EGT, in GAT Expo Cartagena 2023. The company, which is ready to present its portfolio of developments for iGaming, will receive visitors at stand A11, from 29 to 30 of March.

Alongside the instant games and the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, High Cash, and the 5 single progressives Versailles Gold, Rise of Ra, Burning Hot, 20 Super Hot and 40 Super Hot, the products which are expected to arouse the most significant interest are the latest additions to the company’s gaming portfolio: the brand-new multiplayer game xRide, as well as Clover Chance jackpot with its newest propositions.