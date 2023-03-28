EGT Digital signs a new agreement with Palms Bet

52 games of its portfolio are already live on Palms Bet’s website.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced a great achievement in Bulgaria: 52 games of its portfolio are already live on Palms Bet’s website.

The players are able to choose among the wide variety of well-known titles of the top jackpots Clover Chance, Bell Link, High Cash, as well as the single progressives Rise of Ra, Versailles Gold, 20 Super Hot, 40 Super Hot, and Burning Hot.

“We are happy that we already have EGT Digital’s gaming content on our betting site,” shared Zhan Hadzhinikolov, casino manager at Palms Bet.

And he explained: “Players are familiar with some of the titles thanks to their land-based versions, others are completely new and full of pleasant surprises. All of them are among the most preferred games by our customers and we are very glad about their performance to date.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also commented on the collaboration: “This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach even more local players and further solidifies our leadership positions on the Bulgarian market as a trusted gaming provider.”

And she added: “I believe that our attractive titles will contribute both to increasing the popularity of Palms Bet among the current visitors of their website, and to bring new fans of high-quality online gaming to it.”