The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino Pittsburgh celebrate grant distributions

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino have awarded $21m of grants since the opening of the venue in 2020.

US.- The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino Pittsburgh have announced the details of nearly $21m of Local Share Account (LSA) grants distributed to municipalities and non-profit organisations in Westmoreland County since the opening of the gaming destination in November 2020.

Funds have gone towards police and fire department equipment, nonprofit projects, road resurfacing, bridge reconstruction, playground and park improvements, stormwater upgrades and more.

Joe Weinberg, managing partner of The Cordish Companies, commented: “Nothing makes The Cordish Companies prouder than playing an important role in supporting and enhancing the communities in our area. We appreciate our team members, the elected officials and local organizations for their leadership and commitment to building a stronger Westmoreland County through our continued partnership.”

Sean Sullivan, general manager of Live! Casino, said: “Making a positive impact on our entire community has always been a priority for Live! Casino. While today’s celebration of these grants is a significant investment, we also remain committed to the community by supporting local families with employment opportunities and to local charities through volunteering and donations.”

Pennsylvania State Representative George Dunbar added: “We knew from the beginning that this was going to be a huge benefit for Westmoreland County, and I am glad to see it happening. Otherwise, these projects, funded by Live! Casino revenue would either be on the shoulders of taxpayers, or they wouldn’t happen at all. Instead, revenue generated right here in Westmoreland, is used for community projects right here in Westmoreland.”

In 2022, Live! Casino Pittsburgh opened a new event and entertainment space. The 7,000-square-foot space can hold up to 780 people and has an adjustable layout. The space is located on the second floor, near the restaurant Sports & Social Steel City, PBR Cowboy Bar and the poker room.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $440.5m in June

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests was $440.5m in June, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). That’s a rise of 13 per cent from June 2022 but down 8 per cent from May 2023.

Sports betting revenue was $23m, up 80 per cent compared to June 2022 and down 43.9 per cent from May 2023. Of the state’s 17 venues, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course brought in the highest revenue with $74.4m. Hollywood Casino Morgantown increased its revenue the most year-on-year with $7.1m, up 28.9 per cent.